Thirty-six years and not hear them. The former tempore of sculpture on wood is relaunched, enters the “Belluno city of wood” Festival and is enriched by numerous collateral events that will animate the city up to the San Martino fair, scheduled for Sunday 13 November. Two weeks will be dedicated to wood, those promoted by the Belluno historic center consortium with the support of the Municipality and the contribution of the Chamber of Commerce, Bim, Confcommercio and Confindustria. “You are part of the history of this city”, said the patron of the consortium, Massimo Capraro, yesterday at the presentation of the ex tempore, in front of the sixteen sculptors who until Saturday will be working with chainsaws and chisels to transform the pine logs into artwork. “This year, welcoming the stimuli that came to us, we have created the Belluno City of Wood Festival, which will take shape with exhibitions, conferences, cinema, shows and a gastronomic event with the collaboration of the Italian Academy of Cuisine”.

L’EX TIME

Unchanged the formula of the former tempore of sculpture. From yesterday to Saturday the sculptors will work in positions throughout the historic center. Ionel Alexandrescu (Turin) is at the first participation, while well-known faces of the event are Sara Andrich (Sedico), Silvano Ferretti (Chatillon, Aosta), Paolo Frattari (Ladispoli, Rome), Gianangelo Longhini (Asiago, Vicenza), Kurt Wierer (Rasun di Sotto, Bolzano) and Gianluigi Zeni (Mezzano, Trento). Also participating are Andrea Caisutti (Pavia di Udine), Giovanni Cappelletti (Sergnano, Cremona), Luciano De Barba (Belluno), Inma Garcia Arribas (Denno, Trento), Arianna Gasperina (Palse, Pordenone), Luca Lisot (Santa Giustina), Giar Lunghi (Roveredo, Switzerland), Lionello Nardon (Cembre, Trento) and Toni Venzo (Piove del Grappa, Vicenza).

“Wood will be the central theme in these weeks, with a project that also expands the tourist offer of our city”, highlighted the councilor Paolo Luciani.

THE CALENDAR

The ex tempore will end with the awards ceremony scheduled for Sunday at 4 pm at the Giovanni XXIII center. During the week there will be the photographic competition “Il legno lives”, organized by the Mauro De Biasi photographic club from Belluno. The model of a wooden raft will be exhibited throughout the week in the portico of the Prefecture thanks to the Fameja dei Zatèr and Menadàs de la Piave association and the museum of the Codissago raftsmen. At the Urban hub in Piazzetta Zampieri until Sunday 13 four panels on the “Miracles of Valmorel” made by the students of the wood school will be exhibited. In the portico of Palazzo Minerva instead, from today to Saturday there will be practical demonstrations of woodworking for schools by the wood school of the Consorzi di Sedico center.

On Friday in the Giovanni XXIII theater room the film Olmo will be screened (for elementary and middle schools) and in the evening at the Taverna restaurant there will be a convivial evening with a wood-themed menu (info and booking at 0437 25192).

On Saturday and Sunday there will be the “Wood and surroundings” market exhibition in Piazza dei Martiri, with games from the past. The program will continue with numerous events also next week.