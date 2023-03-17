The renowned actor Ben Affleck is for many one of the characters who has best played Batman. The idea of reprise it in a new version of Justice Leagueis what many of his followers would like.

However, Affleck thinks differently and it is possible that he will step aside in the interpretation of the Dark Knight. The last Batman assured that this project does not interest him, also due to differences with director James Gunn.

And it is that the creation of a new DC Comics movie sounds strong, in which they would make an Extended Universe with their best fictional characters. This idea is spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, but The first challenge they will have will be to get a new Batman, because Ben Affleck does not know this project.

It is worth mentioning that currently, Ben Affleck is promoting his movie ‘Air’, in which he shares the cast with Matt Damon. This is about the relationship between Michael Jordan and the Nike brand, before both reached the top. This premieres on April 5, 2023.

The reason Ben Affleck won’t play Batman again

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I wouldn’t direct something for (James) Gunn at DC. Absolutely not. I have nothing against him. He’s a nice guy, I’m sure he’s going to do a great job. Simply, I wouldn’t want to come in and lead the way they’re doing. I’m not interested in that”.

For now, DC Comics is focused on creating a new movie called ‘Superman Legacy’under the direction of James Gunn, a production that would only reach theaters worldwide from July 2025.

So things, the cameos and interventions of Ben Affleck as Batman in ‘The Flash’, will be the actor’s farewell with this character and the last time his fans will see him acting in this emblematic role. The decision is ratified after at the time, he criticized the Justice League movie:

“Justice League… You could give a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. From the production to the bad decisions and the horrible personal tragedy, and ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth… But I was going to direct a Batman, and Justice League made me say: I’m out. I don’t want to do any of this ever again. I’m not suitable”were the words of the actor in this regard.