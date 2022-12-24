The ball finally played, the derby, the points for the Championship. But in Monigo all eyes were on Cherif Traorè, starter among the Lions for the derby against Zebre, after the complaint of the racist episode suffered at the team’s Christmas dinner, when a teammate gave him a rotten banana. Benetton took to the field with the writing “No racism” on the back of the shirt, the only concession to the facts that have shaken society and all of rugby in the last week.

Palpable tension on the pitch and in the stands for a case which, beyond the consequences for those involved (with the suspension of Ivan Nemer and the federal prosecutor’s investigation), has tarnished a sport and a team. After the kick-off the eyes went to the pitch, to the tries, to the tackles, to the attitudes between the teammates, and to the rugby being played. And in the end the result says 38-5 for Benetton.

Before the match, a couple of changes in the two formations: Duvenage takes the place of Hidalgo-Clyne in the Benetton house, while for Zebre Rizzoli is the starting left prop, with Sanavia replacing Pitinari on the bench. The opening lines of the match travel on the edge of balance and physicality, predominant over quality. Until the 12th minute, when the Lions build their first try: drive on the half pitch, an oval that goes from Brex to Tomas Bathrobe. The Argentine fly-half puts the turbo, overcomes all opponents and goes to crush the oval. Smith transforms for the 7-0 of the Lions.

Traorè with his teammates in the pre-match

The action of the green-and-whites still starts from a possessed Albornoz. The number 10 cuts the Parma defensive line in two and delivers the oval for Garbisi’s race. Lamaro supports the raid and offers Niccolò Cannone the ball of the second half of the Lions. Smith does not transform this time. Leos are the masters of the meeting and want the third goal before the interval and they find her with Cannon. Smith adds two more points and the first half ends 19-0.

The second half began and Manfredi delle Zebre was booked by race director Piardi for a dangerous tackle against Ferrari. Then Zanon takes the place of Riera. The Lions take advantage of the numerical superiority and find the fourth half of the offensive bonus point. Excellent offensive plot from the Lions and Rhyno Smith flies towards the goal. The same South African converts from the pitch. Umaga, Duvenage and Zuliani take over for Albornoz, Garbisi and Pettinelli. The Zebras fail to react and suffer the backlash. Drive from the five meters of the green-and-whites, at the helm Giacomo Nicotera who directs the winning maul. Smith does not convert and the Lions are ahead 31-0.

Ultima swirl of changes for the hosts. The first line changes, with Zani, Maile and Pasquali replacing Traore, Nicotera and Ferrari respectively. Furthermore, Favretto enters the field after a long injury for Lazzaroni. In the meantime, we return to equal numbers. And the ducals find the first half of the afternoon. From maul the ex Bigi goes to crush the oval. Keep does not transform.

Lamaro and his teammates want another heavy marking. To mark it after a series of multiphase is Riccardo Favretto, taking off a great satisfaction to return to the field. Smith transforms. It ends with a 38-5 victory for Benetton Rugby. Five very precious points in the standings for the green-and-whites. In a week at the Lanfranchi in Parma the second act of the Christmas derbies.