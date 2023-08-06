Home » Berkshire Hathaway A’s EPS Missed Expectations by $16.70, Revenue in Line with Forecasts By Investing.com
Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway A (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $6K, $16.70 below analyst expectations by $6K. Revenue for the quarter was $82.12B versus consensus estimates of $82.12B.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway A closed at $533, up -100% over the past 3 months and up 21% over the past 12 months.

Berkshire Hathaway A received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Berkshire Hathaway A’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Berkshire Hathaway A’s financial health score is “performance on track.”

Check Berkshire Hathaway A’s recent earnings performance and Berkshire Hathaway A’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

