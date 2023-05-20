Berlin’s mayor sees the fight against clan crime as the main task

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) sees fighting clan crime as one of his coalition’s priorities. “In Berlin, we have followed the development of the clans largely apathetically for decades. I’m no longer willing to accept that,” Wegner told BILD am SONNTAG. “A clan member who can be celebrated in court – that can no longer exist in Berlin. The Remmos and other criminal clans must have respect for the rule of law.”

Wegner announced that he would take action against the clans based on the North Rhine-Westphalian model: “Fighting clan crime will be one of the priority tasks of my Senate. The policy of 1,000 pinpricks that Interior Minister Herbert Reul is pursuing in North Rhine-Westphalia would also do Berlin good. The new Senate gives the Berliner police the political backing to act consistently against the clans. We’re going to take those criminals’ assets, too. The clans need to know: Berlin is no longer a safe haven for you.”

New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin

According to the new mayor of Berlin, riots like the one on New Year’s Eve should not be repeated this year: “We are working to ensure that next New Year’s Eve will be relaxed and peaceful. We will continue the youth summit that my predecessor introduced to reach even more young people with preventive measures. And the unteachable will encounter a consistent rule of law. The police will be well prepared and will analyze the situation carefully.”

Wegner announced that he would be personally with the police and fire brigade at the end of the year: “It is clear to me that I will be with the Berlin police and fire brigade next New Year’s Eve.”