Home » Berlin’s mayor sees the fight against clan crime as the main task
News

Berlin’s mayor sees the fight against clan crime as the main task

by admin
Berlin’s mayor sees the fight against clan crime as the main task

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) sees fighting clan crime as one of his coalition’s priorities. “In Berlin, we have followed the development of the clans largely apathetically for decades. I’m no longer willing to accept that,” Wegner told BILD am SONNTAG. “A clan member who can be celebrated in court – that can no longer exist in Berlin. The Remmos and other criminal clans must have respect for the rule of law.”

Wegner announced that he would take action against the clans based on the North Rhine-Westphalian model: “Fighting clan crime will be one of the priority tasks of my Senate. The policy of 1,000 pinpricks that Interior Minister Herbert Reul is pursuing in North Rhine-Westphalia would also do Berlin good. The new Senate gives the Berliner police the political backing to act consistently against the clans. We’re going to take those criminals’ assets, too. The clans need to know: Berlin is no longer a safe haven for you.”

New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin

According to the new mayor of Berlin, riots like the one on New Year’s Eve should not be repeated this year: “We are working to ensure that next New Year’s Eve will be relaxed and peaceful. We will continue the youth summit that my predecessor introduced to reach even more young people with preventive measures. And the unteachable will encounter a consistent rule of law. The police will be well prepared and will analyze the situation carefully.”

Wegner announced that he would be personally with the police and fire brigade at the end of the year: “It is clear to me that I will be with the Berlin police and fire brigade next New Year’s Eve.”

You may also like

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Roccella contested at the SalTo. Reply and controversy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy