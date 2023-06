.NETAzureCodingSecurityWeb

Wednesday 28 June 2023

Did you know that nine out of ten web apps have security vulnerabilities? For this reason, MVP Christian Wenz shows in a current episode of “On .NET” how to secure ASP.NET Core Apps and how to fix the most common security gaps.

Among other things, you will learn important steps for securing ASP.NET Core apps. Particular attention is paid to the ten biggest risks according to OWASP, including solutions to mitigate them and protect the apps.

