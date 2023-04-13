Between April 17 and 28, 2023 will be the maximum term to present the Industry and Commerce tax declaration of natural and legal persons that carry out industrial, commercial, service or financial activities, in person or virtually.

In the declaration, taxpayers from industry, commerce and their complementary must report the income received in the previous year and the tax to be paid, according to the economic activity carried out.

“Remember that if you submit the Industry and Commerce declaration between January and April 28, which is the deadline to submit it, you will receive billing in three installments. The first bill will arrive in May, the second in July and the third in September. Important, then, if you are a taxpayer of the Industry and Commerce tax, comply with the formal duty of presenting your annual declaration and, of course, with the substantial duty of payment”, clarified the Undersecretary of Revenue, Henry Alejandro Morales Gómez.

payment dates

The expiration dates were established in the current tax calendar for 2023 – Resolution 202250120333, according to the last number of the NIT or ID, without taking into account the verification digit, as follows:

Last digit 0 – until April 17

Last digit 9 – until April 18

Last digit 8 – until April 19

Last digit 7 – until April 20

Last digit 6 – until April 21

Last digit 5 ​​– until April 24

Last digit 4 – until April 25

Last digit 3 – until April 26

Last digit 2 – until April 27

Last digit 1 – until April 28

Due to the new billing model of Industry and Commerce, it is essential that taxpayers know the importance of presenting their declaration, since before the dismantling of the previous provisional model, taxpayers who do not present the declaration will not receive invoicing for the validity, which triggers administrative and legal difficulties.

Adaptation to the new model

Since March, the Ministry of Finance has been carrying out informative and educational campaigns, aimed at resolving concerns so that no taxpayer is left without submitting their return.

The decentralized attention is carried out through tours with specialized advisors in Industry and Commerce through various sectors of the city: La 70, “El Hueco” and the Castilla, Manrique, Santo Domingo, El Poblado, Laureles – Estadio neighborhoods, among others, in addition to focused information points in some shopping centers.

Submitting the Industry and Commerce declaration is a formal obligation established in the Tax Statute, Agreement 066 of 2017 approved by the Medellín Council. Failure to comply will result in sanctions and other interests provided by law.

The statement can only be submitted virtually through the website www.medellin.gov.co/declaracionesin the button “Form to present the annual declaration of Industry and Commerce (ICA)”.