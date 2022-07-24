There’s nothing left to do. The trench is now dug even between Giuseppe Conte and Enrico Letta. Filed the wide field the leader dem looks to the center. And he points to the centrists on the right, the Toti, the Quagliariello and then, of course, Calenda. With the pentastellato leader, in fact, the game is closed as he explains in an interview with Repubblica. There is no space for the 5S in the “Italia 27” container where the date indicates the end of the government led by Mario Draghi. In short, the grillini will have to make a point of it. All the more so after the interview given by Giuseppe Conte a The print when in the more political passage the former prime minister explains that he does not feel like a “traitor”, adding that his movement is certainly more “progressive” than the democratic party. Therefore, he will have to be – to read Conte – the dem secretary to answer on alliances. He does it without too many words: “The common path was interrupted on July 20 and cannot resume, it was a point of no return”. More or less the same topic taken up by Andrea Orlando that always in an interview with The print clarifies that “a break on a point like this (ie the lack of confidence in the government led by Mario Draghi ndr) would have been a mistake that would have created a very large distance. Now I don’t see the way to recover ». More or less the same theses (to bring together all the souls of the Democratic Party) that the Minister for Cultural Heritage, Dario Franceschini, announced from the stage of the conference in Cortona, who, speaking in the debate, had warned that if the Movement 5Stelle had said no to trust in the Draghi government, even “the alliance in the elections would have fallen”. And so it was, and so it will be in view of the vote even if in politics the valid rule is always the same, never say never.