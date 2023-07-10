Home » Beyonce’s mother Knowles’ safe of $1 million stolen
World famous singer Beyonce‘s mother, Tina Knowles, had a bad experience. Thieves broke into Knowles’ home, 69, and stole a safe containing over $1 million in cash and jewellery. According to police records, Knowles’ Los Angeles home was broken into and the safe was lost. The robbery came to light last Wednesday morning, when a member of Knowles’ team noticed the safe was missing.

VIDEO EVIDENCE WANTED

It is not yet clear how the thieves entered the house and removed the safe. Police are now looking for video evidence and are investigating the case by talking to Knowles’ neighbors. It has been learned that no clues about the incident have been caught so far.

Fashion designer Tina Knowles is known for her brands House of Deréon and Miss Tina by Tina Knowles. Knowles’ fortune is estimated at $25 million.

