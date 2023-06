Things are going well in the bike industry: 506,159 bikes, more than twice as many as cars, were sold in Austria in 2022. And despite full warehouses after the Corona bottleneck, the industry is optimistic, shows an OÖN broadcast. The bicycle is not only a popular means of traffic, leisure and transport, but also an economic factor. The Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) refers to this on the occasion of today’s World Bicycle Day.