Biden attacks Trump for his responsibility in the assault on the Capitol | International

President Biden Launches Strong Message Against Trump on Capitol Anniversary

President Joe Biden, one day earlier than expected, delivered a powerful message against his predecessor, Donald Trump, on the third anniversary of the assault on the Capitol. Biden spoke at a rally in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, citing the events of January 6, 2021, as one of the worst derelictions of duty by a president in U.S. history.

He accused Trump of watching the attack on the Congress headquarters on TV without doing anything to prevent it and even provoking the assault with his lies. Biden also criticized Trump for calling the insurrectionists “patriots” and promising to pardon them if he returns to the presidency.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Trump exhausted all legal avenues to annul the 2020 elections and has been glorifying rather than condemning political violence. Biden warned that Trump’s campaign is about him, not the United States or its citizens, and that he is willing to sacrifice democracy to come to power.

Biden’s speech in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, was filled with approximately 500 people in attendance. He used the symbolic location of Valley Forge, and Pennsylvania, as a decisive state in the presidential race, making his message all the more impactful.

The assault on the Capitol continues to mark the political and judicial agenda of the United States even three years later, with over 1,200 defendants facing legal action, and the Supreme Court involved in deciding Trump’s potential disqualification from running for the election.

As the 2024 presidential campaign is looming, President Biden’s direct attacks against Trump are setting the tone for what is expected to be a heated race. Followers and citizens are watching with anticipation as both sides clash.