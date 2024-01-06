IMF program may be postponed if PTI does not get support?

Zeeshan (pseudonym) is a British citizen of Pakistani origin. They also do business in Pakistan. Since the IMF agreement, their business has matured somewhat. He is very sensitive about the image and economic conditions of Pakistan.

He says that the deterioration of the situation in Pakistan causes economic damage, but the damage to Pakistan’s image abroad is an irreparable loss.

He says that political parties do not hesitate to harm the country to gain power and this is the main reason why Pakistan is developing.

He read the news that the delegation headed by Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has met the representatives of IMF and conveyed their concerns regarding transparent elections.

The assurance of support for the IMF program was clearly conditional on fair and transparent elections which are no longer visible so they are withdrawing their support for the IMF program.

Zeeshan (pseudonym) began to think that the IMF board meeting was on January 11. In which Pakistan has to get loan approval. Should there have been such a reaction from the PTI on this occasion and could the IMF program be hampered because of the PTI?

Could imports be restricted again and could the dollar rate rise again? He has many concerns and says that if such uncertainty in the country does not end, he will close the business and move to the UK permanently.

In this regard, General Secretary of Currency Exchange Association of Pakistan Zafar Pracha told Independent Urdu that ‘IMF officials keep meeting with exchange companies and our association as well.

‘They might as well meet the owners of the banks and the people of the stock exchange. This is a normal process. This does not make much of a difference to the actual programme, provided the government has achieved the IMF’s economic targets.’

He said, ‘In the past, we have seen that after the end of Imran Khan’s government, the alleged audio of former Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, the then Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra were also exposed. has come in which was allegedly planned to withdraw from the IMF agreement. But what happened? The program did not make a difference and on the contrary, Tehreek-e-Insaf suffered a loss.

He further said that ‘no political party should talk against the country with the IMF. It is tantamount to economic terrorism. No matter how weak the team is, a good captain is one who hides his team’s weaknesses and assures everyone of victory.

“They have to think that if the IMF program is delayed or postponed due to the negative statement of a political party, it will harm the country.”

According to him, the statement made by America regarding the elections in Pakistan is very important. It seems that the US wants to end the elections anyway. Although there is no interest in the election at the public and business level. But till today there are positive news about elections and preparations are also being made.

Former finance minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha told Independent Urdu that this IMF program is temporary, the real program will be with the new government. PTI should avoid giving such messages. Because if there is no IMF program, the country will not be able to run.

He further said that ‘IMF enters into an agreement with the ruling federal government. When the IMF gives loans in other countries, it meets the stakeholders, but they need real assurance from the government from time to time. According to me, PTI’s statements will not affect the IMF board meeting on January 11.

He said that ‘IMF listens to the views of stakeholders but does not try to convey their concerns to each other or to create a consensus among them. Actually they want to know how the country can be run in the long term.’

Former government adviser Dr. Farrukh Saleem told Independent Urdu that ‘IMF is interested in which party or government will implement the program. If elections are going to be held in the country and the program is being negotiated, then it is possible that the IMF will meet all the parties, but this program has been finalized last year. According to me, there is no need for meetings with the parties now.’

He further said that all the reports were sent to the IMF by Pakistan 15 days ago. The board meeting has to decide on these reports and not on the messages of any political party.’

He said that ‘I don’t see any reason why the IMF wants to meet Imran Khan in jail. This may be PTI’s desire but not IMF’s need.’

Note: This article is based on the personal opinion of the columnist, Independent Urdu does not necessarily agree with it.

