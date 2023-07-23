Home » Big fire in Zülpich: extinguishing work until Wednesday – Rhineland – news
News

Big fire in Zülpich: extinguishing work until Wednesday – Rhineland – news

by admin
Big fire in Zülpich: extinguishing work until Wednesday – Rhineland – news

According to the fire brigade, the extinguishing work on the site of a paper factory in Zülpich (Euskirchen district) should probably continue until Wednesday. That said a spokesman for the fire brigade in Zülpich on Sunday night. The fire is under control, extinguishing the individual embers is a complex task, it said.

8,000 bales of paper on fire

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon. Around 8,000 paper balls burned at the top, as the spokesman for the Zülpicher fire brigade, Jakob Priebe, said on Saturday evening. According to Priebe, the more than 160 firefighters who have been on duty since Friday can gradually be withdrawn. Employees of the Technical Relief Agency were also on site to provide support.

As the police announced, the Rurtalbahn was stopped running. Rail traffic between Zülpich and Vettweiß (Düren district) is also still affected. For Sunday it is to be expected that the restrictions on regional train traffic could be lifted.

The B477 between the junction towards Geich and the B265 is therefore still blocked in both directions. A warning from the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) for Zülpich, Swisttal and Rheinbach was still active on Saturday evening.

Firefighter suffers fainting spell

A firefighter suffered a dizzy spell while fighting the fire on Saturday and was taken to the hospital. According to police reports, a small pile of scraps of paper caught fire on Friday for reasons that have not yet been clarified. A short time later, the fire is said to have spread to a large pile of waste paper – thousands of paper bales caught fire.

See also  Gov. Park Wan-soo of South Gyeongsang Province, held a talk concert with 100 young people :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

As a spokesman for the fire brigade in Euskirchen announced early on Saturday morning, the fire also spread to a field. Residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off ventilation and air conditioning. However, this warning was lifted later on Saturday.

Soot precipitation in the neighboring communities

The fire caused soot to fall in the vicinity and even as far as the town of Euskirchen, about 15 kilometers away, according to the police statement. Due to a strong wind at times, the soot and the smell of burning also spread to the municipality of Swisttal and to Rheinbach in the neighboring Rhein-Sieg district.

As the district of Euskirchen also announced, there were sometimes more than 250 emergency services on site on Saturday night. By moving unaffected paper bales, company employees ensured that the fire did not spread further.

You may also like

Shabqadar, killed brother along with two children by...

lurches with tolls | The New Century

Children impoverish in derelict houses and outdoors

Open International integrates artificial intelligence into its Smartflex...

Draft of the education reform includes the teaching...

Judgment against double police officer killer from Kusel...

Pakistan province suspends screening of Barbie 1

Jhonny Rivera confirmed his love relationship with a...

Before Knesset vote: Netanyahu has survived pacemaker surgery

At the Ooty Anantgiri Hills of Telangana, near...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy