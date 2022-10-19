A man pours in serious condition on the afternoon of Wednesday 19 October, in Baseglia di Spilimbergo, along a dirt road, near the river bed of the Tagliamento, while he was riding a bike he collided with a motorcycle.

In the impact he was seriously injured and serious injuries were also reported by the centaur, a man.

After the alarm, the nurses of the Sores Central promptly sent a car, an ambulance and a helicopter rescue to the scene.

The cyclist was transported in red code to the Pordenone hospital by car and ambulance. The centaur was transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in serious condition.