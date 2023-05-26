Biloslavo’s photos in New York, humanity and its dark side – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 26 – There is practically no war on the planet where Fausto Biloslavo has not been and has not described with articles, photos and videos: from Lebanon in 1982 to Chechnya, from Afghanistan to Iraq, from the former Yugoslavia to Ukraine, to the numerous and terrible African conflicts. He celebrates his first 40 years as a war correspondent in New York with an exhibition of 36 selected photos taken in those contexts and which opens today at the Italian Cultural Institute, ‘Bearing witness’. According to some, this is the first exhibition set up in the American metropolis dedicated to an Italian war photographer.



Biloslavo speaks of war as the “dark side of humanity and which, unfortunately, is part of us”. This is also why “it is so important to bear witness to what is happening”. And he underlines, with words and shots, that always in war it is the civilian populations who pay the highest price, and among these, obviously, women and children.



In the exhibition there are also photographs of Almerigo Grilz, whose 1987 death was the anniversary of May 19, which occurred in Mozambique during the war in 1987. Grilz, a right-wing militant, was a friend and colleague of Biloslavo, both from Trieste like the journalist Gian Micalessin. The three had set up the free lance Albatross press agency which in the 1980s “covered” the forgotten wars. (HANDLE).

