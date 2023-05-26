“The Blades” is Squid’s last advance before “O Monolith”

The group Squid has released its new single “The Blades”, the last song and last advance that the band will offer us from their next album “The Monolith” which will be available on June 9 through Warp Records. The theme is accompanied by a video clip directed by Kasper Häggström (Radiohead, Kelly Lee Owens) in which the British actress appears Charlotte Ritchie known for her roles in “Fresh Meat” o “Ghosts”.

The video shows us the protagonist, played by Ritchie, locked in a Kafkaesque nightmare as she sits at the end of an (imaginary) queue that finds itself inside a room empty due to the antics of a child. In the new single we can appreciate the dynamic vocal performance of the singer Ollie Judgewho recognizes that this song is his favorite to date.

The album, although it will leave here in a few weeks, can already be reserved through this link. In addition, the English band lands in spain and will give three concerts on the peninsula: the September 21st they will sing in the Apollo room in Barcelonahe September 22 will act in the Ram Club of Valencia and, finally, there will be the September 23 in the Copernicus Room in Madrid.

