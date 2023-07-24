Title: Escalating “Xi’an High School Entrance Examination Returned Students” Incident Sparks Protests and Martial Law

Subtitle: Turmoil Spreads to Tianjin as Parents Demand Investigation

Date: July 23, 2023

Published by: Voice of Hope

In a comprehensive report by reporter Fu Ming, the ongoing “Xi’an High School Entrance Examination Returned Students” incident has continued to escalate, prompting authorities to take drastic measures. Fearing large-scale demonstrations and protests by parents, the provincial government square in Xi’an has been surrounded by a large number of police officers. Additionally, martial law has been imposed on the square in front of the renowned Big Wild Goose Pagoda. This comes after the turmoil caused by returning high school entrance examination students spread to Tianjin, where parents are demanding a thorough investigation.

According to Twitter user “Ms. Li is not your teacher,” an informed netizen reported a concerning development at 9 a.m. on July 23. Xincheng Square, located in front of the Xi’an government gate in Shaanxi Province, was placed under martial law, preventing the passage of pedestrians. The square is reportedly filled with regular police and special police forces. It is worth noting that Xincheng Square holds a similar status to that of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, hosting a flag-raising ceremony every morning at 6 o’clock.

Not only has heavy police presence been observed, but a significant number of security guards have been deployed near the Big Wild Goose Pagoda, a major tourist attraction in Xi’an. The small square housing the statue of Xuanzang, situated near the pagoda, has also been surrounded.

Parents in Xi’an have brought attention to a concerning issue, where major schools have allegedly set prices for recruiting the returning students from the high school entrance examination.

The incident, which initially started in Xi’an, has now spread to Tianjin, as confirmed by “Mr. Li is not your teacher” who received news from mainland netizens. Upset netizens in Tianjin exclaim that checking the situation is a must. They criticize the act of competing for a spot in the high school entrance examination without having attended school in Tianjin even for a day, describing it as shameless hooliganism. Moreover, they express their concerns over the impact that the large influx of candidates, who have migrated from different regions, will have on the local students in Tianjin. With over 5,000 candidates directly participating in the senior high school entrance examination in Tianjin from other places, residents feel it would be unfair to the local children who may miss out on a spot in high school.

In related news, several reports have emerged, pointing towards the authorities in Xi’an being deeply concerned about the situation. Urgent measures have been taken, such as the closure of the Big Wild Goose Pagoda and the cancellation of performances at the Datang Everbright City.

As the incident unfolds, thousands of parents have gathered at the Petition Center in Xi’an, expressing their dissatisfaction through their rendition of the Internationale.

This incident continues to raise concerns among the public, shedding light on the flaws within the education system and the need for fair admissions processes. Authorities will now face the challenge of addressing the grievances of parents and ensuring a transparent investigation into the matter.

Editor in charge: Lin Li