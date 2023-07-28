Biogas plant: This is how operators must act when insolvency is imminent

It is unclear how many biogas companies file for insolvency each year, as there are no statistics on this. However, Georg Friedl from the Biogas Association only knows of a few cases of farmers who have led their farms into insolvency. “Most of the time, they take measures in good time to avert possible insolvency,” Friedl sums up. “In the case of pure investor investments, insolvency proceedings are more likely to occur in comparison.” Friedl warns against underestimating the issue of insolvency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

