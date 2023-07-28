These are the promotion candidates in the 2nd league

Status: 07/28/2023 8:44 a.m

The Bundesliga relegated Schalke 04, Hertha BSC and of course Hamburger SV – but in addition to the usual suspects there are other candidates who could have a say in the fight for promotion to the 2nd division.

FC Schalke 04

Schalke 04, who have been relegated to the Bundesliga, is one of the top favorites for promotion – and they are clearly committed to this goal. “We want to return to the Bundesliga – because that’s the league the club belongs to,” says coach Thomas Reis, explaining the claim of the “Royal Blues”. Among other things, the second half of the Bundesliga table speaks for Schalke’s ambitions, the Gelsenkirchen team finished eighth with 22 points.

And both the team that was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2022 and coach Reis, who did so with VfL Bochum in 2021, can do the 2nd division and know how to act there. In addition, things went relatively smoothly in the training camp. In the end, the Gelsenkircheners set an exclamation mark with the 5-0 win against Polish champions Gornik Zabrze around former German national player Lukas Podolski.

With Marius Bülter (TSG Hoffenheim) and Rodrigo Zalazar (SC Braga), Schalke had to let two important players go, especially the departure of Bülter left a sensitive gap in the storm. On the other hand, with Ron Schallenberg (SC Paderborn), Paul Seguin (Union Berlin) and Lino Tempelmann (SC Freiburg), there are three key new signings that should enhance Schalke’s midfield.

After the kick-off highlight at Hamburger SV, Schalke in the 2nd league are initially faced with supposedly easier opponents. So it’s time to get used to it and find it. Only on the 7th day of the game, FC St. Pauli will face the next really strong opponent.

Hertha BSC

Is Hertha BSC a candidate for direct promotion after being relegated to the Bundesliga? Nominally yes, but they are not sure about Hertha yet. Coach Pal Dardai did not want to make an assessment after the training camp. It’s still too early for that. Hertha is undergoing a change in personnel and is plagued by serious financial problems. Nevertheless: With Dardai, Hertha has a coach who knows the situation in Berlin inside out and has a passion for the “old lady”. And so far in the tests, the Berliners have shown what they usually lacked in the bleak relegation season: passion.

The Berliners recently responded to the departure of Jessic Ngankam by signing Smail Prevljak. In midfield, however, the squad is currently still expandable. Because of their difficult economic situation, the Berliners have to generate transfer proceeds after relegation. Most recently, Lucas Tousart left the club and switched to city rivals 1. FC Union Berlin. On the other hand, with central defender Toni Leistner (VV St. Truiden) and attacker Fabian Reese (Holstein Kiel), there are two newcomers who seem to have a direct impact. “We still need a few players,” said Dardai. Because the “second suit” is not yet in place.

At the start, Hertha has to go to Fortuna Düsseldorf. And on the 3rd match day, the next big chunk awaits with Hamburger SV. Will coach Dardai then be carried away to a prognosis?

Hamburger SV

It’s the sixth attempt: Hamburger SV is once again tackling the goal of returning to the Bundesliga. In the past two seasons, HSV failed in the relegation. “We fall, but we don’t stay down, we get up again,” said coach Tim Walter after the relegation defeat against VfB Stuttgart (0: 3, 1: 3). The fact that he gets the chance to get up, Walter is going into his third season with Hamburg, documents a fairly new level of calm that should do the team good.

HSV was able to largely retain its well-established team core and land a signing with symbolic character in Levin Öztunali, grandson of the late club legend Uwe Seeler. Nevertheless, coach Walter’s worry lines are deep before the start of the second division. At times, up to eleven professionals were absent from the training camp in Kitzbühel, most of them defensive players. The training camp was also overshadowed by midfielder Anssi Suhonen’s fibula fracture.

At the start of the second division, the “Red Pants” get down to business when Schalke 04, who have been relegated to the Bundesliga, make a guest appearance in the Volksparkstadion. After that, three more demanding tasks await with Karlsruher SC, Hertha BSC and Hannover 96.

FC St. Pauli

It speaks for the lack of excitement at FC St. Pauli when the agency report, which has been up to date for days, is that the club is the first German professional club to only want to offer stadium sausage in organic quality. The Hamburgers stayed on the carpet after their furious second half of the past season. The team scored a whopping 41 points – after 17 in the first half of the season. Coach Fabian Hürzeler took over the team in December 2022 – and formed it into a team that rushed from victory to victory. If St. Pauli can maintain the form of the second half of last season, then they have to go further up than fifth place.

Hürzeler is covered when it comes to the goals for the season, but combative and formulates the claim of “wanting to win every game”. Only captain Leart Paqarada and offensive man Lukas Daschner said goodbye to the permanent staff. Newcomers included Hauke ​​Wahl, Philipp Treu, Andreas Albers and Danel Sinani. In the training camp and in the test matches, the “Kiezkicker” have shown strong performances – also because not only the “first suit” worked.

With 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Fortuna Düsseldorf, there are already opponents waiting on the first two matchdays who can give an indication of the early form of the St. Paulians. The next heavyweight comes on matchday 7 with Schalke 04, the city derby against HSV is on matchday 15.

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Last season, Fortuna Düsseldorf, fourth in the table, just missed out on the promotion places. And this time? At least there is no declaration of war (yet). Coach Daniel Thioune prefers to set milestones instead of setting a big goal for the season right from the start. Things have been looking up since Thioune took over at Fortuna in February 2022: After tenth place in his first season, he is now fourth. “Daniel Thioune fits Fortuna Düsseldorf perfectly with his manner,” said sporting director Klaus Allofs.

The preparation for the season also offered plenty of cause for celebration. There was a win in the blitz tournament against league rivals Osnabrück and Braunschweig, all other friendlies were won, and the dress rehearsal against Bundesliga club VfL Bochum was perfect with a 3-1 win. However, the size of the Fortuna squad could prove to be a big “but”. Before the start of the season, the Düsseldorf team brought in two players from SC Freiburg’s second team, Yannik Engelhardt and Vincent Vermeij, and a new reserve goalkeeper in Karol Niemczycki. On the other hand, there are nine departures, including top performers such as Dawid Kownacki (Werder Bremen) and Christoph Klarer (Darmstadt 98). The squad is definitely sewn on edge with currently 21 players.

The opening program of the Fortunes has it all: after the first home game against Hertha BSC, they go to FC St. Pauli, then SC Paderborn.

The SC Paderborn 07 was one of the extended circle of candidates even before the spectacular transfer of Max Kruse. After sixth place last season, coach Lukas Kwasniok’s attacking team could go even higher this time. After being relegated to the Bundesliga in 2020, the SCP has improved in the table every year.

The regularly high ambitions at Hannover 96 are known. The horror series of the past second half of the season is forgotten and with Marcel Halstenberg the team of coach Stefan Leitl landed a coup in terms of signing. Halstenberg as a leading player could provide Hannover with the much-needed stability to get involved in the fight for promotion.

And another spectacular transfer: With the return of Lars Stindl, the Karlsruhe SC developed into a factor in the extended circle of promotion candidates. At the opening of the new KSC stadium against Liverpool, Stindl already shone with a goal and an assist. If the experienced striker gives coach Christian Eichner’s team more stability, KSC could well develop into a hunter.

