Matteo Barzaghi tells us a decisive background to the failure of Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter and the consequent move to Roma in these last days of the transfer market. After making himself untraceable for the club, the attacker didn’t even answer calls from his teammates. From there, the Nerazzurri dressing room said ‘no’ when the club tried to rekindle relations with the player

LUKAKU-ROMA, LIVE NEWS

