Free increases countries and Giga in data roaming abroad

Free expands the Internet data package abroad included in the Free Forfait to 35GB per month and adds 6 new destinations

The well-known telecommunications operator Free has announced an interesting novelty for its Forfait Free subscribers. Continuing its policy of enriching offers without changing prices, Free has increased the package of data available for use abroad (roaming) from 25GB to 35GB per month, available in both 4G and 5G.

One of the most striking features of this new offering is the inclusion of 6 new destinations including customers will be able to enjoy mobile data at no extra cost.

The new destinations added are:

Sénégal Madagascar Comoros Colombia Costa Rica United Arab Emirates, including the cities of Abou Dabi, Ajman, Charjah, Dubai, Fujaïrah, Ras el Khaïmah and Oumm al Qaïwaïn.

With these additions, Free confirms itself as the operator with the most generous offer of destinations and roaming data volume, all at the incredibly attractive price of less than €20 a month.

The increase in roaming data has already been effective this week for all Forfait Free users, regardless of whether they are long-term customers or new subscribers. The update will be applied automatically, without any surcharge.

This new option adds to the vast list of destinations already covered by Forfait Free, which includes numerous countries in Europe and the rest of the world. Among the available destinations are countries such as the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada and many others.

For a complete list of destinations included in the 35GB Internet package, you can consult the official Free website at

Users are reminded that the offer is subject to specific conditions, and calls and SMS/MMS are unlimited, with the exception of short, special and surcharged numbers. Furthermore, the Free Ligue 1 offer is only valid in metropolitan France, allowing access to football matches almost live, in the form of extracts. Freebox Pop subscribers can take advantage of the offer at a cost of €9.99 per month, but only for a single Free Forfait.

The use of Internet data abroad is possible in several countries listed in the press release and on the Free website. If you exceed the 35GB monthly limit, you will be charged an additional data usage charge of €0.0021 for each MB of data used in Europe, DOM and other destinations.

The offer is available in both 4G and 5G, provided that the area in which you are located is covered by the Free roaming partner network and that the user’s mobile device supports these technologies.

With this innovation, Free demonstrates once again its commitment to offering quality, generous and convenient services for its customers, both in France and abroad. This step forward will surely make Forfait Free even more attractive for those who love to travel or who need to stay connected during their international travels.

