Birthday with prospect of a comeback: Daniel Ceballos turns 27

Happy Birthday, daniel ceballos! The Spanish midfielder celebrates his 27th birthday this Monday. After extending his contract in June to June 30, 2027, Ceballos, who was born on August 7, 1996 in Utrera, Andalusia, is also spending this year at Real Madrid.

After two seasons on loan at Arsenal, he returned to Los Blancos in 2021 after spending months recovering from a tear in his left ankle. Especially in the final weeks of the 2021/22 season, Ceballos proved to be a substitute option but a secret winner under Carlo Ancelotti. He then had his best phase in January and February 2023, which ultimately brought him a new Real deal.

“Carletto” thinks highly of the playmaker, who will find it more difficult to get a move in the new season – above all because of the even greater competition in midfield with Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler. To make matters worse, Ceballos sustained a muscle injury in his rear right thigh in mid-July shortly after the start of training. Estimated downtime: four to six weeks.

The comeback is now not too far away, especially since he is already working individually on the pitch in football shoes again. “One more step and one day less to return to the teammates”he wrote via social media in early August.

Ceballos came to the white ballet in the summer of 2017 for 16.5 million euros from Real Betis. However, Zinedine Zidane hardly ever bet on him, so the Arsenal loan came after the first two seasons. Ceballos has made 120 appearances in Real Madrid (six goals, twelve assists). His title haul: two Champions Leagues, one championship, one Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de España, two UEFA Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups.

07.08.2023, 01:11

