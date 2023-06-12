Black flag from Legambiente to the Council for the management of bears – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 10 – Legambiente assigns 19 green flags in the Alps which “tell about the revolution taking place in mountain territories which, with concrete and sustainable initiatives and projects, seek to counter the climate crisis and depopulation of mountain areas, creating a network and strengthening the local community”. It is the opposite direction to that in which the 11 black flags go, “an example of stubborn and unhappy impulses to reiterate worn-out patterns of the past”. In total, since 2002, 260 green flags have been awarded and 229 black ones. Among the black flags of Legambiente, the Provincial Council of Trentino is sanctioned, in particular, “for the serious deficiencies in the management of coexistence with the bear population, since it has not implemented an effective communication plan and has not managed in a scientifically based way problematic situations”. Warnings also concern the Milan-Cortina Olympics for the Municipality of Bormio (SO) accused of carrying out obsolete projects on the Valtellina road network and the Veneto Region and the Municipality of Cortina (BL) for their stubbornness in wanting to build the bobsleigh track in Cortina, despite the availability of nearby Innsbruck. (HANDLE).

