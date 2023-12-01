bloggers, friends and relatives influence purchases – Cover news

The new global research, entitled “The super sales game: who is the winner? A study into how we buy and pay,” commissioned by Arlington Research for Kaspersky, explores consumer opinions and purchasing behavior during events such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

According to the survey conducted by Kaspersky, in Europe 88% of purchases occur spontaneously during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Unexpectedly, social media plays a significant role in sales results, with 45% of followers looking for special offers recommended by their favorite influencers and bloggers.

Women more attentive than men

The research reveals that globally, women (22%) are more attentive to super sales than men (17%), and the majority of respondents (69%) are willing to wait for these big events to get the best deals . Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday have become extremely popular sales dates globally, with Black Friday online sales growing 3.5% to $65.3 billion globally in 2022.

Irresistible offers

The findings highlight that most consumers cannot resist promotional offers during these events and the majority purchase everything, regardless of their initial intentions. In Europe, 88% of respondents buy spontaneously these days, of which 50% do so often or always. Bloggers, friends and family significantly influence impulse purchases, with 45% of participants willing to buy a product recommended by bloggers and 40% willing to follow suggestions from friends or family.

Women are the most likely to shop during super sales, with 22% saying they always make impulsive purchases on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, compared to 17% of men. Respondents aged 25 to 34 stand out as spontaneous buyers, with 23% saying they always shop impulsively during these events, a significantly higher percentage than any other age group.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are the key moments for shopping

Regarding the importance of large promotional events, 60% of Europeans are willing to wait until Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday to get the best deals. 64% of consumers plan their purchases in advance before these events to make the most of discounts and special offers.

Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky, commented that for many, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are an excellent way to save on a variety of purchases, but highlighted the importance of security when shopping online. Kaspersky solutions, such as Kaspersky Premium, are presented as reliable assistants for online payment security, protecting personal and financial data and warning users of possible phishing sites.

Share this: Facebook

X

