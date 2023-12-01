Home » ÖFB legionnaires with PAOK Saloniki group winners
Sports

ÖFB legionnaires with PAOK Saloniki group winners

by admin
ÖFB legionnaires with PAOK Saloniki group winners

The ÖFB legionnaires Thomas Murg and Stefan Schwab secured victory in Group G with PAOK Saloniki on the fifth matchday of the UEFA Europa Conference League after a 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt. Omar Marmoush (58th) scored the equalizer for Eintracht on Thursday evening, while Tomasz Kedziora (55th) and Andrija Zivkovic (73rd) scored for the Greek club. Murg was substituted in the 66th minute, Schwab came into the game in the 79th.

Frankfurt is subject to PAOK Saloniki

The game between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw in Group E took place without visiting fans. Before the game, Polish fans had violent clashes with the police outside the stadium, and at least three officers were injured, according to police reports. Legia’s supporters were subsequently denied entry to Villa Park. According to witness reports, there were also arrests.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Water polo Champions, Brescia and Pro Recco live on Sky. The tv guide

You may also like

Adolis García returns to activity hitting a homerun

ATP Indian Wells 2024, Arnaldi advances: Van Assche...

Champions League: Manchester City walks into the quarter-finals...

Champions: Real Madrid and Manchester City fly to...

Manchester City continue in the Champions League after...

David Ortiz and Pedro Martínez will throw the...

Indian Wells: Katie Boulter loses in first round...

Tennis in Indian Wells: Kerber celebrates victory comeback

Bobo Vieri sues Fabrizio Corona: what happened –...

Champions League: Leipzig fails due to Real Madrid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy