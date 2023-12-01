ÖFB legionnaires with PAOK Saloniki group winners

The ÖFB legionnaires Thomas Murg and Stefan Schwab secured victory in Group G with PAOK Saloniki on the fifth matchday of the UEFA Europa Conference League after a 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt. Omar Marmoush (58th) scored the equalizer for Eintracht on Thursday evening, while Tomasz Kedziora (55th) and Andrija Zivkovic (73rd) scored for the Greek club. Murg was substituted in the 66th minute, Schwab came into the game in the 79th.

Frankfurt is subject to PAOK Saloniki

The game between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw in Group E took place without visiting fans. Before the game, Polish fans had violent clashes with the police outside the stadium, and at least three officers were injured, according to police reports. Legia’s supporters were subsequently denied entry to Villa Park. According to witness reports, there were also arrests.

