In a merit contest to elect a representative of the capital of Cauca, alleged irregularities were apparently committed.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened idisciplinary investigation against members of the board of directors Popayan Councileffective 2021, due to the alleged irregularities in the pre-contractual and contractual part of the selection process advanced by the entity to carry out the contest of merits to form the shortlist from which the municipal representative.

The process included the president of the Corporation, Daniel Leonardo Muñoz García; the vice presidents, Andrés Felipe Velasco Mañunga and José Daniel Velasco Hoyos; and the secretary, Claribel Amparo Quisoboni, who they would have chosen the Corporación Universidad de la Costa (CUC) to manage the process, without having signed the previous study that should have governed the selection.

The Valle del Cauca Region indicated that, possibly, the principles that regulate state contracting were unknown and it was omitted to comply with the legal requirements and those of the Procurement Manual of the entity, irregularities denounced by the applicants for the Ombudsman.

The entity ordered the practice of documentary evidence to establish the occurrence of allegedly irregular behaviors, determine if they constitute a disciplinary offense or if the procedural subjects acted under a cause of exclusion of responsibility.

Lately the processes to elect a representative of Popayán have been seriously questioned.