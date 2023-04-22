Boat against a briccola in the Venice lagoon, 3 injured – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, APRIL 21 – Three people were injured after being thrown into the water in Venice when their motor boat collided with a briccola (the mooring posts and canal delimitation). It happened shortly after 10 pm in the Cannaregio district, in the former slaughterhouse area. The firefighters intervened with a lagoon fire engine, and together with the Suem personnel they recovered one of the three occupants of the boat still in the water, while another had already been rescued by 118 medics. The third injured person was recovered before the arrival of help from a boat in transit.



The three, two of whom were more seriously injured, were taken to hospital. (HANDLE).

