Before the VfL Bochum game against FC Schalke 04, the mood among the fans is good. They usually move from the city center to the stadium.

A gray veil lies over Bochum on Saturday. While the days before had been very sunny, the bad weather set in just in time for the derby against FC Schalke 04. But that doesn’t stop the fans from making their way to the Ruhr Stadium. “It has remained quiet,” confirms the spokeswoman for the federal police. There were no special incidents before kick-off.

Police escort the Ultras to the stadium

The atmosphere before the game is good among the fans. On the way from the city center and the main train station, some talk about the upcoming derby against the neighbors from Gelsenkirchen. The basic tenor of the fans resounds again and again from the small fan groups: This will be one, if not the most important game of the current season.

The large organized fan groups, such as ultras from both teams, move to the stadium well before the game and most of the other fans. Both fan camps are loud and very motivated to carry their team to victory today. This also includes the well-known fan chants and one or the other insult towards the opponent.

Bochum vs Schalke: The police have increased the number of staff for the derby in order to be able to keep the situation under control at all times.











Ultras are again escorted by a lot of police. Especially the Ultras of the guests from Gelsenkirchen already filled whole trains on the way to Bochum and after arrival they went to the stadium in a loud group and singing loudly. The police in the city and the federal police at the main station had to partially clear the way for the many fans.





Mixed groups of fans also go to the stadium

In addition to the ultras, there are also the normal fans who make their way to the stadium through the light drizzle in the afternoon. With temperatures around five degrees and a light wind, thick jackets dominate the picture on Castroper Straße. The fans wear their scarves or jerseys over it. Then player names like Wosz, Schindzielorz, Gekas, Losilla and Co.

Mixed fan groups from Bochum and Schalke fans are also on the way to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion together. Photo: Uwe Möller / FUNKE Photo Services

A group of young fans leisurely walks up the slope to the stadium celebrating the upcoming game. Among them both Schalke and Bochum fans. One of them shouts loudly: “Separate in substance, united in colour” and then takes a strong sip from his beer bottle.

The game is also something special for the two friends Lukas and Max. “I’m Schalke and my colleague Bochumer. We rarely play against each other, so we’re looking forward to it now,” says Lukas. Before that, they grabbed a beer for the road and slowly walk to the scene with the other fans. “This is much more than just a game. It’s a derby and it’s extremely important this time,” says Max, confidently adding “but Bochum wins” at the back.

Pubs around the stadium are full

The closer you get to the stadium, the louder it gets. Meanwhile, the police keep an eye on everything and are parked in front of the stadium with several cars. Many of the fans gather there again and drink their beer, chat or are still desperately looking for a ticket.

Not everyone got a ticket and has to watch the game in one of the many bars on the edge of Castroper Straße. But they are filled to the brim with fans. Among them also some Schalke. The players on the pitch decide whether the Bochum or Schalke fans would come out of the stadium in a party mood.





