Original title: Lin Shidong defeated Lin Yunru, Liang Jingkun and Wang Yidi will face Zhang Ben brothers and sisters respectively | WTT Goa Station

The WTT Star Challenge Goa competition is gradually coming to an end, and the top 4 men’s and women’s singles have all been produced.

In a team “derby”, Liang Jingkun defeated Lin Gaoyuan 3-1 and broke into the top 4 of men’s singles. In the straight-through match not long ago, the two had played against each other. At that time, Liang Jingkun won three games in a row after losing one game first. Today’s game, the process seems to be exactly the same, but the intensity is far beyond the previous battle. Lin Gaoyuan won the first game 11:9, and in the second game he got two game points 10:8, but Liang Jingkun played even better on the key ball. He scored 4 points in a row to tie the game. These few points became the turning point of the game. After Liang Jingkun won the third game 11:7, he saved the situation again when Lin Gaoyuan got the game point in the fourth game and won the final victory with 14:12.

In the next semi-final, Liang Jingkun will face Japan’s Zhang Benzhihe, who defeated South Korea’s Ahn Jae-hyun 3-1 in today’s game. Ahn Jae-hyun once defeated Zhang Benzhihe at the 2019 Budapest World Table Tennis Championships and won the singles bronze medal in that competition. However, as time progressed, Zhang Benzhihe has grown into a world-class player. Ahn Jae-hyun played today Although they also performed at their due level, but there was indeed a gap in strength, Zhang Benzhihe had the last laugh.

Another semi-final will be played between the young French straight player Félix Le Brun and Lin Shidong. In the quarter-finals, Lin Shidong defeated the famous Chinese Taipei player Lin Yunru 3-1. His batting quality completely overwhelmed him. Although the opponent, Lin Yunru was behind 0 to 2, he once disrupted Lin Shidong with a long ball and pulled back a victory, but Lin Shidong did not panic. He played decisively after falling behind 2:5 in the fourth game, scoring 9 points in a row. victory. Felix Le Brun pulled two games in a row when he was behind 1-2. In the final game, he narrowly eliminated Zhang Yuzhen from South Korea by two points.

Women’s singles: Qian Tianyi is out, Wang Yidi will fight Zhang Benmeihe

In the women’s singles, Qian Tianyi failed to make further progress after defeating the host player Bartra 3-1 in the 1/8 finals last night, and lost 1-3 to the Japanese teenager Harimoto Miwa. Zhang Benmeihe is currently only 14 years old, but his strength should not be underestimated. He has already eliminated Ishikawa Kasumi and Chen Siyu in succession. In this match against Qian Tianyi, Zhang Benmeihe will rely on his excellent near-table speed and handling of key balls. Biting the first two rounds with difficulty at 15:13 and 13:11, he established an advantage in one fell swoop. After that, Qian Tianyi took the initiative to slow down the pace and regained a victory. Zhang Benmei and the fourth round started again and won the final game at 11:8 victory.

Wang Yidi defeated Monaco player Yang Xiaoxin in straight sets in three games today. In the 1/8 finals yesterday, Yang Xiaoxin reversed and defeated Liu Weishan from a 0-2 deficit, showing extraordinary will and quality. However, Wang Yidi did not After giving the opponent a chance to comeback, after leading 2-0, Wang Yidi came from behind after falling behind 1:4 at the start, and secured the victory with 11:9. At present, Wang Yidi is the only remaining “only seedling” in the national table tennis women’s singles. In the next semi-finals, she will compete with Zhang Benmeihe.

Another semi-final was between Hirano Miu and Zheng Yijing. In the quarter-finals, Hirano Miu defeated German chipper Han Ying 3-0, and Zheng Yijing also eliminated Portuguese-Chinese player Fu Yu with the same score.

March 4 results

Women’s Singles 1/8 Finals

Qian Tianyi 3-1 Batra (India) (6,3,-9,7)

Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

Miu Hirano (Japan) 3-0 Han Ying (Germany) (8,6,9)

Zheng Yijing (Chinese Taipei) 3-0 Fu Yu (Portugal) (5,9,6)

Zhang Benmeihe (Japan) 3 to 1 Qian Tianyi (13,11,-8,8)

Wang Yidi 3-0 Yang Xiaoxin (Monaco) (10,5,9)

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

Liang Jingkun 3 to 1 Lin Gaoyuan (-9,10,7,12)

Zhang Benzhi and (Japan) 3 to 1 Ahn Jae-hyun (South Korea) (8,9,-9,6)

Felix Le Brun (France) 3-2 Zhang Yuzhen (South Korea) (7,-9,-4,7,11)

Lin Shidong 3 to 1 Lin Yunru (Chinese Taipei) (8,7,-5,5)

Tonight’s schedule

Men’s Singles Semifinals

21:50 Liang Jingkun vs Zhang Benzhihe

23:10 Lin Shidong vs Felix

Women’s Singles Semifinals

21:10 Hirano Miu vs Zheng Yijing

22:30 Wang Yidi vs Zhang Benmeihe

