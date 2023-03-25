Home News Body: first musical album of Jazz ChiriMusic
News

Body: first musical album of Jazz ChiriMusic

by admin
Body: first musical album of Jazz ChiriMusic

Cuerpa, the first musical album by Jazz ChiriMusic, will be released on March 31.

It is called CUERPA because of the importance that women have in the music brought from Africa.

Jazz ChiriMusic is inspired by African roots and sounds, adapting the rhythm of the chirimía (traditional music from Choco) in its music.

Jazz ChiriMusic is a group made up of Chocoano musicians mainly from the city of Quibdó, who seek with their music to generate positive transformations in society by giving a political and cultural meaning to the music they perform.

This is traditional music from the North Pacific in the department of Chocó, it reflects an aesthetic and sounds from the Afro-diasporic and Afro-futuristic world of Soul music.

Jazz ChiriMusic extracts the essence of Rock and roll, blues, gospel, Nigerian Afrobeat, Hip-hop, Funk, among other derived genres, sometimes accompanied by electronic music, creating sequences and new languages ​​of a “Rhythm Exótico” that seeks to generate impact and positive transformations in society through a revolutionary sound, giving a social, political and cultural meaning to the music he performs.

See also  They released those involved in the attack on the General Santander cadet school

You may also like

The average daily flight volume of the summer...

Evangelical Churches in Lower Saxony: respect for Bode’s...

Conducting 102nd free medical camp for deserving people

The Club Campestre de Cali Foundation was awarded...

EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG terminates Memorandum of Understanding with...

In the first T20, West Indies defeated South...

The alliance between Fuerza Ciudadana and Liberales Progresistas...

Arrest after homicide in Bota

US and Canada agree to turn away asylum...

Mayor of Santa Marta presented her accountability for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy