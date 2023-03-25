Cuerpa, the first musical album by Jazz ChiriMusic, will be released on March 31.

It is called CUERPA because of the importance that women have in the music brought from Africa.

Jazz ChiriMusic is inspired by African roots and sounds, adapting the rhythm of the chirimía (traditional music from Choco) in its music.

Jazz ChiriMusic is a group made up of Chocoano musicians mainly from the city of Quibdó, who seek with their music to generate positive transformations in society by giving a political and cultural meaning to the music they perform.

This is traditional music from the North Pacific in the department of Chocó, it reflects an aesthetic and sounds from the Afro-diasporic and Afro-futuristic world of Soul music.

Jazz ChiriMusic extracts the essence of Rock and roll, blues, gospel, Nigerian Afrobeat, Hip-hop, Funk, among other derived genres, sometimes accompanied by electronic music, creating sequences and new languages ​​of a “Rhythm Exótico” that seeks to generate impact and positive transformations in society through a revolutionary sound, giving a social, political and cultural meaning to the music he performs.