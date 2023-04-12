Home News Bogotá was ordered to pay 64,500 million pesos to the operator of Doña Juana
Bogotá was ordered to pay 64,500 million pesos to the operator of Doña Juana

After a dispute that lasted several months, the arbitration court of the Bogota Chamber of Commerce released the ruling condemning the District to pay him 64,500 million pesos to the operator of the Doña Juana landfill. This, being a lower figure than the claims that the contractor had demanded.

The operator had requested that the Bogotá Mayor’s Office pay it 1.2 trillion pesos for an alleged tariff insufficiency. After failure, a much lower value is confirmed. He himself hopes to put an end to the contractual relationship that has been in conflict for nearly 13 years.

The mayoress, Claudia López, spoke about it: “CGR Doña Juana did not win or get away with it. Neither the people of Bogotá will have to pay the one billion two hundred thousand million pesos that they wanted nor will they be able to obtain a new license to continue operating the landfill beyond 2024. The beginning of the end of the Doña landfill Juana started today”.

