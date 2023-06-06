Bogota will have Oral Health Week

YESTERDAY at the Los Comuneros Campus, in the Ordinary Plenary Session, the Second debate was given to the following draft Agreements: 202, 240, 286, 287, 310 and 334 of 2023.

Initially, Project Agreement 202 of 2023 was processed “through which the district oral health week is declared and other provisions are issued.”

The Plenary of the Bogota Council approved the draft Agreement authored by Councilor Emel Rojas, of the Colombia Justa Libres Party, through which the first week of October of each year is declared as the District Oral Health Week.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the promotion of oral health and the prevention of oral diseases, raising awareness among citizens, institutions and the educational community about the importance of maintaining oral hygiene as a fundamental part of comprehensive health.

The District Health Secretariat, in coordination with the other competent entities, will formulate and execute the actions to be carried out in the “District Oral Health Week”, in accordance with its powers and attributions.

The project contemplates that the District Administration, headed by the Secretary of Education, will promote, together with parents and caregivers of minors, campaigns aimed at maintaining constant monitoring of oral health.

Metropolitan cultural activities

Subsequently, the Draft Agreement 240 of 2023 was discussed “through which the dissemination and realization of artistic and cultural activities and events of a metropolitan nature is prioritized, and other provisions are issued.”

Therefore, the District Administration, through the competent entities, will prioritize the expansion and execution of recreational activities, as well as artistic and cultural events of a metropolitan nature that take place in the city region.

In the same way, Draft Agreement 286 of 2023 will be sanctioned “through which guidelines are issued to promote articulation and coordination for the implementation and integration of technological tools and means of communication of taxi associations with the District Secretary of Security, coexistence and justice, supported by the technological capabilities available in the command, control, communications and computing center – C4”.

The foregoing, in order to guarantee the operation and interoperability of the prevention, reaction and investigation capacities arranged for the attention of emergency and security incidents.

The District Administration must implement the controls on the protection, privacy and security of the information that is accessed defined by the instances involved in emergency care and security in the city.

The Draft Agreement 287 of 2023 was also approved “by which the “popular music festival in the park” of Bogotá DC is created, as an event of artistic and cultural interest.”

The District Administration, at the head of the Culture, Recreation and Sports Sector, will be in charge of coordinating the actions, activities, calls and other provisions that are considered necessary for the realization of the “Popular Music in the Park” festival.

Likewise, Draft Agreement 310 of 2023 “through which district agreements 881 and 886 of 2023 are partially modified” and Draft Agreement 334 of 2023 “through which public policy guidelines are created to strengthen of the work carried out by judges of the peace, reconsideration judges, conciliators and mediators in the capital district and other provisions are issued”.

The agreement establishes the general guidelines for the creation of a public policy that promotes the guarantee of the right of access to non-formal and community justice. By strengthening the work carried out by Justices of the Peace, Reconsideration Judges, Conciliators, Mediators in the Capital District, and effective knowledge by the Bogota citizenry of their functions and competencies.

The previous projects were put to the consideration of the Plenary, which approved and ratified them, passing them to the Sanction of the District Administration.