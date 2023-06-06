Elections 23J | The PSOE will contact the PP in the next few hours to negotiate the debates

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will accept at least one face to face with Pedro Sánchez and it will be the campaign teams that will decide where and when they will be held

The deputy general secretary of the PSOE, Maria Jesus Montero, has revealed this Tuesday that they are going to put in contact “throughout these hours” with the general coordinator of the PP, Elias Bendodo, to try to come to an agreement about the electoral debates to be held ahead of the general elections.

This has been stated in an interview on Telecinco collected by EFE, practically at the same time that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has confirmed in an interview on Onda Cero that will accept at least one face to face with Pedro Sánchez and that it will be the campaign teams that will decide where and when they will be held.

“Debating in a democracy is always healthy, it is always positive,” said the also Minister of Finance and Public Function, who has framed the six debates proposed by Sánchez in the “informative interest” that the different communication groups have expressed.

On whether he intends to return to Andalusia in the event that Sánchez loses the elections on 23J, Montero has assured that he does not contemplate this scenario and he has shown his willingness to head the list for Seville if his party considers it so.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Federal Executive of the PSOE, Pilar Alegria, He has said on Antena 3 that for the general elections of November 2019 Sánchez defended a five-person debate because at that time there were three “very tied” candidates and “there was a real risk of Ciudadanos’ surprise to the PP”, but now he assures that the only Possible presidents are Pedro Sánchez or Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

On the other hand, he pointed out that in this campaign he PSOE will continue to hold events and rallies, but she considers that the debates are a way of “looking for those formulas that allow us to broaden the capacity to transfer the information that the citizenry deserves”, and she has been open to studying the possibility of regulating electoral debates by law.

“It is a debate that can be had, there is no problem in speaking and debating on this issue,” he declared.