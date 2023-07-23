Who has won the 2023 General Elections in Spain? results and live scrutiny

19:21

Catalonia surprised by its low participation

Turnout in Catalonia has sunk 11 percentage points compared to 2019. It is the autonomous community in which turnout has dropped the most compared to previous elections.

19:00

Participation by community

Andalusia: a participation of 53.2%, 1.6 points less than in 2019.

Aragon: a participation of 52.5%, 5.3 points less than in 2019.

Canary Islands: a participation of 45.4%, 1.04 points more than in 2019.

cantabria: a participation of 60.4%, 1.16 points more than in 2019.

Castile and Leon: a participation of 54.8%, 1.88 points less than in 2019.

Castilla–the stain: a participation of 56.24%, 1.2 points less than in 2019.

Catalonia: a participation of 48.7%, 11.2 points less than in 2019.

Autonomous city of Ceuta: a participation of 39.3%, 4.47 points less than in 2019.

Autonomous city of Melilla: a participation of 31.93%, 7.05 points less than in 2019.

Madrid’s community: a participation of 53.69, 7.81 points less than in 2019.

Foral Community of Navarre: a participation of 51.75%, 4.71 points less than in 2019.

Valencian Community: a participation of 57.94%, 2.03 points less than in 2019.

Estremadura: a participation of 55.81%, 1.4 points more than in 2019.

Galicia: a participation of 55.95%, 2.69 points more than in 2019.

Balearics: a participation of 48.58%, 1.18 points more than in 2019.

The Rioja: a participation of 57.11%, 0.34 points less than in 2019.

Basque Country: a participation of 52.43%, 5.17 points less than in 2019.

Principality of Asturias: a participation of 54.94%, 0.59 points more than in 2019.

Region of Murcia: a participation of 55.06%, 2.83 points less than in 2019.

17:04

With what clothes is it forbidden to go to vote on 23J?

One of the standards that must be respected is to be dressed in a neutral way. During election day, whether you are part of the polling station or are a voter, You must not wear any clothing, stickers or badges that sympathize with any political party or with a specific candidate.

This is how he picks it up article 93 of the Organic Law of the Electoral Board (LOREG): “Neither in the premises of the Sections nor in the immediate vicinity of them may electoral propaganda of any kind be carried out.”

After extending the motto “That you vote Txapote”, the Central Electoral Board (JEC) has agreed that this phrase may not be worn in any case to go to vote: “In the context of the current electoral campaign, the use of shirts that incorporate the motto ‘Que te vote Txapote’ must be understood as included in the prohibition established in article 93 of the LOREG”.

