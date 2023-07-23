Home » Nariño: they seize 100 kg of ‘coca’ camouflaged in tires
News

by admin
This offensive against drug trafficking has strengthened security in the different municipalities of the department, the authorities indicate that they have deployed permanent controls on the main roads in order to counteract this scourge.

During the last few days, the authorities have delivered to the public a positive balance in terms of the seizure of narcotics, so thanks to the controls carried out through the location of road prevention areas and checkpoints, they managed to capture two people in flagrante for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

It should be noted that the arrest of these citizens occurs when, by conducting a thorough search of the vehicles in which they were traveling, the uniformed officers find 100 kilos of coca base hidden in the tires and in the back of the vehicles, for which reason they were immediately informed of their rights as captured persons and were left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.

The uniformed officers attached to the Transit and Transportation Section have made it known that these operational, control and prevention activities will continue to be carried out on the main roads of the region, in order to prevent the sale of narcotics and guarantee the Nariñenses safety, tranquility and well-being.

