Insulting Quran is unbearable for the Muslim Ummah, Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) has said that Quran was insulted more than once in Sweden, insulting Quran is not acceptable for us at any cost, Muslim Ummah considers it as a declaration of war against it.
Web Desk: Speaking at the Haram Quran demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club, JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the Muslim Ummah considers such events as a declaration of war against itself.
Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that Muslims are broad-minded, we call the Qur’an the book of Allah, then the Bible and the Torah are also called the books of Allah, Muhammad ﷺ is called the prophet of Allah, then Jesus and Musa Kaleem are also called the prophets of Allah, you cannot protect your books, you are the one who has spoiled the Torah and the Bible.
They said that we consider all the prophets as our prophets, if you are burning the Qur’an, then you are narrow-minded, you cannot tolerate Islam and Muslims, let the world see that the Ummah is united on the sanctity of the Holy Qur’an and the Prophet ﷺ.
The head of JUI said that desecration of Holy Quran is not acceptable under any circumstances, Muslims will protect Quran by offering their blood, I say to America and Western countries, you had made plans to destroy Islam, you wanted to erase the name and target of Islam from the world, you had created outrage by accusing of terrorism, the mask of liberalism has come off your face, Islam will remain, the end of Prophethood and the Quran will also remain.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that today’s demonstration is the first drop of rain, the movement will continue to move forward, Israel raises its voice in the United Nations for its agent in Pakistan, if you want to protect your agent, call Israel, there is no place for them here, we will be in power after the election, but the movement against Israel and its agents will continue.
He further said that Israel cannot be allowed to interfere in the affairs of Pakistan, we are at war with you and the war against infidelity will continue.

