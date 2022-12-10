Home News Bolzano, homeless immigrant found dead: it was the cold
News

Bolzano, homeless immigrant found dead: it was the cold

by admin
Bolzano, homeless immigrant found dead: it was the cold

A young immigrant, without documents, died Thursday in Bolzano as a result of the cold: the minimum was -5. The twenty-year-old of Egyptian origins had only recently arrived in the South Tyrolean capital. Homeless, he had spent the night together with three other North Africans near the Bolzano Fiera railway station, in the industrial area. It was the three friends who called for help. There are no signs of violence on the young man’s body. And the doctors have also ruled out the illness following the intake of drugs.

See also  Covid, in Fvg 71 new infections and one death

You may also like

Winter is sweet in Turin – Giorgia Mecca

Works in the Arsiè gallery: night closing is...

Panzeri, a life on the left and for...

One of the suspects who died after a...

The reform of justice for now mainly serves...

Bairo, at school without a backpack and at...

Pd, Ricci is not a candidate for the...

Saman, the result of the autopsy: “Wounds on...

The torches of the ski instructors light up...

Influenza, how to treat children (and adults) without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy