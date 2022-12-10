A young immigrant, without documents, died Thursday in Bolzano as a result of the cold: the minimum was -5. The twenty-year-old of Egyptian origins had only recently arrived in the South Tyrolean capital. Homeless, he had spent the night together with three other North Africans near the Bolzano Fiera railway station, in the industrial area. It was the three friends who called for help. There are no signs of violence on the young man’s body. And the doctors have also ruled out the illness following the intake of drugs.