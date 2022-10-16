Listen to the audio version of the article

The UIL national council, elected by the national congress of the trade union organization held in Bologna, confirmed the general secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri as the leader. Bombardieri will remain in office for the 2022-2026 mandate. As soon as he was confirmed, and before starting his final speech on the stage at the Bologna assembly, Bombardieri addressed the audience of the National Congress, saying «thank you for your trust and affection. Thank you – he repeated – for the heart, for the passion you put into your work every day ».

No drama in budget shifting



Bombardieri then added: «This country is going through a difficult time for social cohesion. If we fail to give answers to those in difficulty – even if we are opposed to expanding the public debt – no drama in making a budget shift. There is a salary question we must give answers starting from work. We need to make families, workers and pensioners regain purchasing power – he continued -. We are against bonuses we are for structural interventions such as cutting the tax-contributory wedge, we are for lasting interventions ».

Fighting illegal work



The number one of the UIL then underlined how, in the total ministers, there is no discussion on who will be the Minister of Labor. «Whoever will be chosen to fill that role – said Bombardieri – we will be opposed to any hypothesis of re-inserting the vouchers that have aggravated the condition of the workers. We must fight against illegal work, not legalize it with vouchers ”.

Union must walk together



A joke also on the trade union front. In recent days, there has been a “reference to the themes of unity – highlighted Bombardieri -. We told the Congress that we are available and we are convinced that the union must walk together and we will continue to work for union unity even when we go through complicated moments ». Bombardieri then turned to Maurizio Landini: “Let’s take a path together, a job that is able to cover, to guarantee trade union rights to all companies that have less than 15 employees, all those companies where the Workers’ Statute is often denied. Let’s start from here, let’s expand our representation ».