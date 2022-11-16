Listen to the audio version of the article

“We need to stop doing bonus surgeries. We have to build the country of the future and the emergencies are energy, public finance and work”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, during the assembly of the Como and Lecco-Sondrio associations. The president of the industrialists then underlined that «the manufacturing energy bill in 2019 was 8 billion, this year it is estimated at 110 billion. Italian companies have absorbed the energy and raw material shock». And again: «It’s bad to say it but we had said that the issue of energy was a problem. The speculation had already started before the war in Ukraine. Europe has completely failed and our country, on the other hand, suffers from the reckless choices of decades. And as usual, it is families and businesses that pay the price».

“Do not make new debts”

Bonomi then drew attention to the public accounts: «We mustn’t make any more debts. I have always supported the action of the Draghi government which has begun an action to reduce the public debt »he recalled. «This country – he added – is always looking for new resources but never looks at what it spends, exceeding a trillion. I believe that public spending needs to be reconfigured. And what we ask is to reconfigure that expense to make a shock intervention at work ».

“It’s nice to go to the G8 and G20, but industry produces the results”

“It’s nice to go to the G8 and G20 but then we get all the results as a manufacturing industry, with the thousand difficulties we have to face every day” said the president of Confindustria. «Thanks to the rebounds in 2021 – he added – we had a 60 billion extra tax revenue that we will not have next year. So there will no longer be those resources in the event that it is necessary to buffer a possible escalation in energy prices. Unfortunately, in our country it happens that business and families always pay for political mistakes».