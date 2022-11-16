Carlovarsko – Trentino 1-3 (19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 13-25)

Even with some ups and downs, especially in the third set, the Lorenzetti team managed to forfeit the second full victory of this preliminary round after the one against the Belgians of Menen, thus arriving in the best possible conditions of classification in comparison with the Polish champions Zaksa Europeans in charge in the last two seasons, beating Trentino in the final. A victory in four partials which came despite the good reaction from the hosts during the third set which forced Kaziyski and his teammates to sweat a little more to bring home full loot. Thanks also to a very positive Lavia when the ball was important. Lorenzetti lines up the now traditional sextet with Kaziyski diverted to the new role of opposite and the diagonal of place 4 Lavia and Michieletto. Between stretches and counter stretches from both sides of the court the first set is balanced up to 10 all, then above all the block tests and attacks by Lisinac and Kaziyski allow Itas to dig the furrow on 12-16. Then when Lavia finds some excellent choices in attack and the Bulgarian hits well then the score moves to 16-20 in favor of Lorenzetti’s boys, a decisive draw to seal the first set. In the second set, the Trentino side immediately sprinted ahead 4-8, time-out called by Carlovarsko but then on the return to the field Lisinac found two consecutive aces for 4-11. The set now seems to be going downhill for Lorenzetti’s team. who, however, excessively lowers his pace of play and the hosts take advantage of it, managing to bring themselves back to minus 4 on 12-16. Only in the final set does a Lavia always on excellent levels keep the gap (17-21) in favor of the guests. This brings us to the third set, the one in which Carlovarsko has tried a comeback since the first exchanges, Lorenzetti removes Michieletto to insert Dzavoronok but it is always the hosts who hold the ball in hand at the beginning: 15 to 11. Lavia and Lisinac try to keep Trento in line (19-16) but in the final the Czechs don’t give away anything and go to close, hoping to thus reopen the match. Or at least they try since the landlords only hold out for a few exchanges at the start of the fourth set, in which they are immediately behind by two or three points. But in the long run Sbertoli and associates run away even reaching the maximum advantage of 10 points on 11 to 21, when the curtain is ready to come down on the match. (Nicholas Baldo)