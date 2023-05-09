Book Club, the cast already has an idea in mind for the third film

Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen already have an idea for the third (possible) Book Club film.

It all started with Book Club – Anything can happenreleased in 2018 with an ensemble cast led by Jane Fonda followed by Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen e Candice Bergen. Soon, however, Book Club – The next chapter arrives in the room and in the meantime the cast is already thinking about a possible third filmwhich would complete a trilogy.

Book Club – The Next Chapter: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

Book Club: the protagonists already have an idea for the third film

Both directed by Bill Holderman, Book Club’s two chapters could get a third. The first film, released in 2018, introduced four female characters who have been friends for thirty years and have formed a book club. Each month, the women get together to discuss a book they’ve read. They have reached the age of sixty and are somewhat bored with life in general, grappling with age issues and the boredom of routine. Instead, they would like to rekindle their passion and reawaken their love life, so they embark on an experiment-reading: Fifty Shades of Gray. Through the passionate adventures of Anastasia Steele, the four protagonists find the right push to get back into the game. The sequel, to be released at the cinema, followed the four friends on a long-delayed journey that takes them around Europe, even stopping in Italy. Vivian, Sharon, Diane e Carol they will live a one-of-a-kind experience that will mark their lives forever. In view of the second chapter, the lead actresses have revealed that they already have an idea for a possible third film.

At the premiere of Book Club – The next chapter in New York, the four leading actresses Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Diane Keaton revealed what the next destination could be: everything points to Burning Man, a gathering described as bizarre and glamorous at the same time, a particularly famous event that takes place in the Black Rock desert, Nevada, once a year. The event lasts about eight days and celebrates art and creativity, attracting thousands of people every year. Previously, Candice Bergen hinted at the Festival in an appearance at the Today Show and Mary Steenburgen specified that it was her colleague who chose Italy as the location for the second film. Jane Fonda, however, added:

We were on a plane to Las Vegas to promote the first film, and when we heard it could become a hit, he said, ‘If we do a sequel, we have to do it in Italy.’