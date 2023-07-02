Home » Boss on Germany races: “Are not welfare”
Managing Director Stefano Domenicali would like Formula 1 to return to Germany – but not at any price. “We don’t ask for 100 million euros for a Grand Prix – but we’re not welfare either. A Grand Prix must also be worthwhile for us,” the 58-year-old told “Bild am Sonntag”. He is also ready to talk to politicians about it. “If Chancellor Olaf Scholz or the responsible minister are open to it, I can be reached at any time,” said Domenicali: “I want sustainable and secure financing to make Germany a Formula 1 country again.”

