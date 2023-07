The triathletes Julia Hauser, Sara Vilic, Lukas Pertl and Luis Knabl finished ninth in the Olympic mixed competition at the European Games in Kraków. After swimming 300 m, cycling 5 km and running 1.5 km, the quartet came up with a total time of 1:09:18 hours, victory went to Norway (1:07:29).

Thanks to Hauser’s silver medal in the individual competition on Tuesday, the Austrian triathlon team took a medal from Poland with them.

