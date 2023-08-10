Botafogo draws in Asunción and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the South American

Botafogo drew 0-0 on Wednesday against Guaraní on their visit to Asunción and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. Fogao capitalized on a one-goal advantage following their 2-1 win over Legendario last week in Rio de Janeiro.

Those guided by the Argentine Juan Pablo Pumpido, could not take advantage of the locality and the plays in the rival area to open the scoring. While the albinegro from Rio de Janeiro, made an intelligent game while waiting for the aurinegro and with a counterattack that brought danger to the goal of the Uruguayan Rodrigo Muñoz.

In the next round, Botafogo will face the Argentine Defensa y Justicia, who beat the Ecuadorian Emelec 1-0 on Tuesday night.

The return game for the round of 16 of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana was played at the De los Defensores del Chaco stadium.

