On December 1, the Xinhua News Agency reported on the comprehensive plan of General Secretary Xi Jinping to promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. With about 17% of the country’s population and nearly a quarter of the economic output, the region is known for being economically active, open, and innovative. Xi Jinping’s plan was to enhance the innovation capabilities, industrial competitiveness, and development capabilities of the region and form a higher level of reform and opening up.

The development of the Yangtze River Delta has been a major focal point for General Secretary Xi Jinping. He announced the support for its integrated development to be elevated to a national strategy during the First China International Import Expo in 2018. His planning and strategy included cooperating and coordinating with Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Xi Jinping highlighted that the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta has a great regional driving and demonstration effect. The integration focuses on the entire Yangtze River Economic Belt and East China to form a high-quality development cluster. This plan includes enhancing the awareness of the overall situation and the concept of the overall situation, implementing the “Outline of the Yangtze River Delta Regional Integrated Development Plan”, and focusing on key areas, key regions, and major projects.

With clear and specific requirements set, General Secretary Xi Jinping has been actively promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. He has been involved in a series of relevant meetings and provided guidance at critical stages of the region’s development. His leadership has been integral in elevating the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta to a national strategy, with a focus on driving the region to become a strong and active growth pole for the country’s development.