“Everything went according to plan “, says Deutsche Bahn. The route is to be reopened on Friday evening (April 13). The workers worked day and night and carried out extensive modernization work.

More trains can now run

New tracks, new switches and new power lines were laid on the seven-kilometre route between Duisburg, Oberhausen and Essen. The passengers will probably not notice anything about the modernization, but the heavily used route can be used by even more trains in the future.