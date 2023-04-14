Status: 04/11/2023 12:16 p.m

The Dutch soccer record champions Ajax Amsterdam have signed Sven Mislintat as the new technical director, as the club announced on Tuesday (April 11, 2023).

The 50-year-old has a contract with the traditional club until the summer of 2026. “Since my childhood I have known Ajax as one of the most iconic clubs in the world and I still see them that way today. After trusting, intensive and great discussions, becoming football director of Ajax means a lot to me.” said Mislintat: “I consider it a great honor and see it as my duty to support the club to the best of my ability.”

Successor to Marc Overmars

He succeeds Marc Overmars at Ajax, who was sacked 15 months ago for cross-border conduct. Mislintat aims to bring Amsterdam back to the national and international level.

Ajax failed in the group stage of the Champions League in third place, in the Europa League the top club was eliminated in the knockout round playoffs against Union Berlin. In the Eredivisie, the defending champions are eight points behind leaders Feyenoord Rotterdam in second place.

Van der Sar: “Represents attacking football”

“We were looking for someone who stands for attacking and attractive football. Someone who has an international network and an eye for scouting, developing and promoting their own youth. Sven fulfills this profile.” said former world-class goalkeeper and current general manager Edwin van der Sar.

Last worked in Stuttgart and Dortmund

Mislintat most recently worked as sports director in Stuttgart for three and a half years. In November 2022, his contract was terminated. Before that, he was responsible as a scout at Borussia Dortmund (2006 to 2017). The native of Dortmund then worked for two years as chief scout at FC Arsenal.