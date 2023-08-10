Home » Bring your pet! On Saturday there will be a vaccination day in Valledupar
Bring your pet! On Saturday there will be a vaccination day in Valledupar

Bring your pet! On Saturday there will be a vaccination day in Valledupar

The Government of Cesar informed through its social networks that Next Saturday, August 12, there will be an Animal Protection and Welfare Day for dogs and cats in Valledupar.

The activity will take place from 8:00 am in the main park of the Primero de Mayo neighborhood, in which there will be free anti-rabies vaccination for cats and canines, veterinary consultation, deworming and delivery of cat litter.

Pets are special beings, to which in addition to affection we must give protection, that is why it is important to take care of their health”, wrote the Government of Cesar on his Twitter account.

During this year, in Valledupar, several Animal Protection and Welfare Days have been held in the city by the municipal and departmental administrations.

