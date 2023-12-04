Home » Britain came to the field to find the Israeli hostages
Britain came to the field to find the Israeli hostages

Monday, December 4, 2023, 1:31 AM Good morning

London: Britain has announced spying planes to find Israeli military hostages in Gaza. According to media reports, Great Britain has also entered the field to find Israeli hostages and has announced spying by planes.

It should be noted that after a one-week temporary ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli army has resumed its humanitarian atrocities, after which Hamas has announced to stop the exchange of prisoners from Israel until the end of the war in Gaza. The hostages now include Israeli soldiers and men who have served in the Israeli army, said Saleh al-Aruri, deputy head of Hamas.

