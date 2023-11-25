Broke into a restaurant

According to the police report, a burglar gained access to a restaurant building on Friedrichstrasse between two a.m. and five a.m. on Thursday morning through a forced-open patio door. Once inside, he broke open more doors and damaged several furnishings. According to initial findings, the perpetrator took some ashtrays, candles and drinks with him. The Tübingen police station has started the investigation.

