Home » Broke into a restaurant
News

Broke into a restaurant

by admin
Broke into a restaurant

According to the police report, a burglar gained access to a restaurant building on Friedrichstrasse between two a.m. and five a.m. on Thursday morning through a forced-open patio door. Once inside, he broke open more doors and damaged several furnishings. According to initial findings, the perpetrator took some ashtrays, candles and drinks with him. The Tübingen police station has started the investigation.

See also  More traffic fines on the way: “Speed ​​cameras along regional roads will also flash continuously”

You may also like

The terrorist lived peacefully in the center of...

Why will Wilfrido Vargas be sued?

Suffering the consequences?Xi Jinping’s recent actions have only...

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D,...

El Salvador will host the Central America Travel...

Who is Ruth Gottesman, the professor who donated...

Crime of passion? Couple brutally murdered with machetes...

Ministry of Commerce: Continue to promote the implementation...

Tens of thousands on the streets in Brazil...

National Commission against Corruption Announced in Guatemala

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy